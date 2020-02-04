MILLS RIVER, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they made a fourth arrest after a violent robbery left one person injured.
It happened on January 28 on Warlick Road in the Mills River area.
Deputies said a person was robbed and assaulted. As of January 30, victim was still in the hospital being treated for injuries sustained in the assault.
Four people have been charged in the case. Below are the suspects’ names and charges:
Daniel Allen Hamm, 35
- Common Law Robbery (Felony)
- Felony Assault Inflicting Serious Injury
- 2 Charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
Meri Hester Gilliland, 38,
- Common Law Robbery (Felony)
- 2 Charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
Lisa June Mangiardi, 50
- Common Law Robbery (Felony)
- 2 Charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
Deputies were seeking out a fourth suspect - Michael Lee Sexton, 36 of West Rosewood Trail in Hendersonville.
On Tuesday, February 4, deputies announced his arrest.
He's been charge with Common Law Robbery, Felony Assault Inflicting Serious Injury, and 2 Charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
Sexton was being held in the Henderson County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
