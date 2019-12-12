ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced a partnership with Ring and Neighbors App/Portal that deputies said will connect traditional law enforcement techniques and the advances of technology to help solve crimes without any additional cost.
Deputies said the Neighbors app network has a track record for helping catch package thieves, stopping burglaries, and keeping neighborhoods safe.
The Neighbors app is available for free on iOS, Android and FireOS devices. Anderson County residents can text ‘JOINTODAY’ to 555888 from their smartphone to receive a link to download the Neighbors app.
Once downloaded, deputies said people can join their digital neighborhood and use the app to “view neighborhood activity; share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive regional safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and selected crime and safety news sources - all in real time.”
No home security systems or other Ring devices are needed to use the app.
Deputies said the app will not grant law enforcement any access to individual cameras or users’ data. They will only have access to files and information that users share.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Bomb threat at Anderson Co. Courthouse was unfounded; courthouse back open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.