Newberry, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff's Office announced a second arrest connected to a shooting at an illegal party that left one wounded - and another dead.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the Hartford Community Center around 2 a.m. after a fight broke out at a birthday/Halloween party, leading to one man being killed and another wounded.
The coroner identified the deceased as Jared Darnell Singley, 38, of Newberry.
Deputies say the community center had been rented for a party and a large number of people were in attendance.
The sheriff's office said after the fight broke out, individuals involved in the fight along with several others went to the crowded parking lot and several people began shooting.
Deputies say the gun battle began between a man and 25-year-old Kevin Holland. The other man was subsequently shot in the leg, while Singley received fatal wounds.
Days after the shooting, deputies arrested Holland, of Pomaria, for breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, and attempted murder. Holland is now in the Newberry County Detention Center, under no bond at this time.
“We cannot solve these senseless cases of violence unless people come forward and tell us what happened,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “Someone has lost a loved one, a son, a brother, a friend and we had people refusing to cooperate. In fact, there were people there that were intimidating others not to cooperate. Put yourself in the victim’s family’s shoes and think about losing your loved one to an act of pure nonsense and not being afforded justice,” said Sheriff Foster.
On Monday, November 11, deputies announced a second arrest. Through their investigation, deputies determined Curtis Ladarius Tydrecus Graham, 20, joined in the shooting frenzy. A warrant was issued for Graham on Thursday, November 7 - though authorities were unsuccessful in their attempts to locate him.
After contacting an attorney, deputies say Graham turned himself into investigating deputies. He has been charged with attempted murder, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.
Graham was transported to the Newberry County Detention Center and is awaiting bond.
“Numerous people knew about who was doing the shooting, but consciously chose not to tell investigating law enforcement officers,” said Sheriff Foster. “Equally disturbing, we had people threatening witnesses not to talk to officers. We are now looking into the identity of those people and we will seek justice,” according to Sheriff Foster. “Enough is enough. We have to stop those that are creating chaos in our communities and we also have to stop those that empower them,” stated Sheriff Foster.
Sheriff Foster said SLED labs continue to work with the Sheriff's Office and the Newberry County Coroner's Office with details in the case.
