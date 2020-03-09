WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Narcotics agents with The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began their first drug sweep of 2020, deputies said.
Deputies said they have 17 suspects on their list to arrest.
As of Monday afternoon, 12 of those suspects has been arrested as well as an additional arrest that was made during a
Deputies said the suspects face drug distribution charges involving methamphetamine and other controlled substances, including one case of Fentanyl from undercover operations in 2019 in which operatives made control buys of narcotics.
Here is a list of the eight arrestees so far and their charges according to arrest warrants:
- 43 year old Ryan Michael Cooper, Walhalla, SC
Three Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 12:41pm February 13
- 34 year old Ashley G. Tanksley, Seneca, SC
Two Counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone)
Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 10:37am February 13
- 25 year old Sara Haley Stephens, Seneca, SC
One Count of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 4:38pm February 12
Released from the Detention Center Wednesday afternoon on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond
- 21 year old Clifford Daniel Ritter, Westminster, SC
Three Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 10:45am February 13
- 34 year old Joshua Eugene Reece, Seneca, SC
Three Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Currently Incarcerated in Goodman Correctional Institution – SCDC - Columbia
- 34 year old Samuel Kevin Neale, Seneca, SC
Four Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Additionally charged with with one count each of Possession of Marijuana and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 11:59am February 13
- 38 year old Bobby Anthony Stephenson, Seneca, SC
One Count of Distribution of Fentanyl
Currently Incarcerated – Wateree River C.I. – SCDC – Rembert, SC
- 31 year old Donald Cleo Pass, Jr. – Westminster, SC
Two Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Arrested Thursday – No booking time available currently
28 year old Carl Monroe Webb, Westminster, SC
One count of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Arrested March 6 - $10,000 surety bond
37 year old Kelly Ann Cantrell, Seneca, SC
One Count of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 3:15 p.m. Friday, February 21st - Released after posting $10,000 surety bond
56 year old James Bryan Farley, Seneca, SC
One Count of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Farley was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 11:14 p.m. February 19 after his arrest during a traffic stop on Bountyland Road at Dickard Road. Farley also had an outstanding arrest warrant on charges of Forgery unrelated to the drug investigation.
Farley was also issued a ticket as a result of the traffic stop for an Unregistered Moped.
Held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $30,232.50 surety bond
29 year old William Justin Foster, Westminster, SC
One Count of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 8:48pm February 13
At this time, Foster remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond
