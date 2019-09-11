HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced they arrested an Arden man on drug charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 5 ounces of illegal substances.
According to deputies, they initiated a traffic stop on Boylston Highway on September 10.
The Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Team proceeded to conduct a search of the vehicle, driven by Jose Mario Garcia-Vazquez of Arden, North Carolina.
The search yielded approximately 140.1 grams, or 5 ounces, of methamphetamine.
Garcia-Vasquez was subsequently arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $20,500 secured bond.
