Jose Mario Garcia-Vazquez

Jose Mario Garcia-Vazquez was arrested and charged by Henderson County deputies after they say they found 5 ounces of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop on September 10. 

 Source: Henderson Co. Detention Center

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced they arrested an Arden man on drug charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 5 ounces of illegal substances. 

According to deputies, they initiated a traffic stop on Boylston Highway on September 10.

The Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Team proceeded to conduct a search of the vehicle, driven by Jose Mario Garcia-Vazquez of Arden, North Carolina. 

The search yielded approximately 140.1 grams, or 5 ounces, of methamphetamine. 

Garcia-Vasquez was subsequently arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $20,500 secured bond. 

