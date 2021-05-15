GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are requesting the public's assistance locating Destiny Fulmer, a runaway juvenile last seen on Junction Court in Greenville, SC.
Deputies say that Fulmer is a 14-year-old last seen wearing a plaid skirt and two shirts. They add that one shirt was black with "Nirvana" written in yellow, and the other was a plaid shirt.
If anyone has any information concerning Fulmer's location, they are asked to call 911 immediately.
More news: Missing endangered person in Spartanburg found after an extensive search
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.