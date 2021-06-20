GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating after a victim was found dead inside a vehicle near York Drive in Greenville.
Deputies say they responded just after 9:00 after they learned that the victim had been shot. They add that at least one suspect reportedly fled on foot.
The Greenville County Coroner also released a statement on the incident. Coroner Evans said in a press release, "The Greenville County Coroner's Office is currently responding with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office for reports of one person confirmed dead on scene,"
According to deputies, they are still in the very early stages of the investigation.
This all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this article as more details are released.
