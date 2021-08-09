ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announces that they are looking for Claraisha Aessiha Geer, a runaway juvenile in Anderson.
Deputies say that Geer left her residence along Hillside Drive on August 6. She was wearing a pink jacket and black pants, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Geer is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 referencing, ACSO case number 2021-34436.
