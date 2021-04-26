GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that they are seeking information regarding an assault that occurred at 1201 Cedar Road on April 25
Deputies say that they were called to Hawks Landing Apartments after a fight broke out. Deputies add that the two victims, adult-age males, are currently in critical condition and on ventilators.
According to deputies, investigators believe that the two victims were attacked by a multitude of people.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
