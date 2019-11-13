SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County deputies say a man claims his uncle poured gasoline on him during an argument - and set them both ablaze Tuesday morning.
According to a report from the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Booker Boulevard around 9 a.m. in reference to a disturbance with a weapon.
Deputies say they encountered a gentleman on scene who said he and his nephew got into a verbal altercation concerning him allegedly stealing money from a family member.
The man told deputies that during the confrontation, he threw gasoline on his nephew before charging at him. During the physical struggle, deputies said the man pulled a lighter from his pocket - subsequently lighting them both on fire for a period of time.
Deputies said both men were hospitalized for their burns.
When deputies spoke with the nephew, he denied engaging in any physical confrontation before gasoline was poured on him. He said after the gas was thrown on him, he came at his uncle - and the fire was set.
Both men gave written statements, as well as another witness to the altercation.
However, deputies say a judge denied issuing a warrant "due to lack of an unbiased third party witness or video surveillance to corroborate each parties' recollections of the events."
