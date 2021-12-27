NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- An argument over a dog ended with a man being shot and killed, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.
Jerod Johnathan Blake, 38, of Kali Street, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Office.
Deputies were sent to 27 Kali St. in the Bill White's Mobile Home Community around 2 a.m. Monday because of the argument and when residents hearing gun shots.
Deputies found a 36-year-old man on the ground in the backyard with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Office.
A deputy began CPR until EMS could arrive.
During that time, deputies were able to find Blake and arrest him.
An investigation showed that the argument began over a dog, escalated and that's when Blake fatally shot the man.
The man's identity hasn't been released.
Blake is now at the Newberry County Detention Center.
