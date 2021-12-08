Deputies: Armed and dangerous suspect on the run in Lexington County

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man in West Columbia.
Daniel Hill III, 30, was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and jeans. He also has a Superman tattoo on his chest.
Multiple agencies are in the search perimeter searching for Hill, who was in custody before escaping from the back of an ambulance near Leaphart Road and Sunset Boulevard.
Deputies say they were attempting to take Hill in for several warrants that he was wanted on. During the arrest process, he was hurt and put into an ambulance, that’s when he was able to escape custody.
Captain Adam Myrick said that the charges were drug-related along with a resisting arrest charge and a failure to stop for a blue lights charge.
Multiple Lexington County schools are on lockout as a precaution.
Hill stole a Ford pickup truck and was then seen near the intersection of I-20 and Augusta Road. There was a gun inside the truck Hill is accused of stealing and was then considered armed and dangerous.
He was handcuffed at the time of his escape.
Deputies have determined Hill did not steal a second vehicle. Instead, he was picked up in the Red Bank area by someone in a silver SUV.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 911. Deputies said not to approach Hill and to call immediately.
