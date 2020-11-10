NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Newberry County said a man wanted in a violent home invasion and car theft in that county is also accused in another violent home car theft in Laurens County and also a third vehicle theft in West Virginia.
Deputies said they are searching for Tracy Glenn Parsons, and consider him to be armed and dangerous.
Parsons is accused of pistol whipping two people in a home invasion on Dennis Dairy Lane in Newberry last month. Deputies said after hitting the victims with the gun, he tied them up and stole their car.
Deputies said Parsons was behind a similar case out of Laurens where he assaulted a homeowner and stole a Kia Rio. That case was initially reported by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office as a home invasion, but deputies now say Parsons confronted the homeowner there as she was returning home, assaulted her, and stole the sedan.
Deputies said they received a Crime Stoppers tip on Nov. 7 that Parsons was in West Virginia with family. Deputies in that state were able to recover the Kia that was stolen from Laurens County and discovered that Parsons had been suspected in the theft of a dark gray 2019 Ford F150 Super Crew cab with WV license tag 2NZ517. He is also accused of breaking into a home in West Virginia and stealing guns.
That stolen pickup has since been spotted in Ghent, WV and in Charlotte, NC off I-77.
Parsons, 53, of Honea Path is approximately 5’8" tall, weighs around 185 pounds, is balding with salt and pepper hair and blue eyes.
Deputies ask anyone with information on Parsons' whereabouts to call 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
If you see Parsons, deputies say do not approach and call 911.
MORE: Newberry County Sheriff's Office: Warrants issued for home invasion suspect
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.