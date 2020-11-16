GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating am armed robbery that unfolded Sunday night.
It happened at the Family Dollar along Old Buncombe Road just after 5 p.m.
Deputies said the suspect is a man who entered the store wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, white shoes with a blue skull cap and a medical mask. After a transaction was declined, deputies said the suspect left and subsequently returned with a pistol and demanded cash from the register.
After taking the cash, deputies said the suspect then demanded that the store clerk lie down on the floor.
Deputies said that suspect fled in a blue, 4-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
