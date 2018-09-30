GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) A stolen vehicle, an armed robbery and a high speed chase. Deputies say they have a man in custody after a whirlwind Sunday afternoon.
Deputies arrested 29-year-old Ruben Russell Ruiz on multiple charges including armed robbery and grand larceny of an automobile after he led them on an afternoon chase.
Originally, deputies responded to a call at the Spinx on White Horse Road that alleged Ruiz stole a Chevy Silverado.
Deputies said an investigation found that Ruiz was involved in another car jacking earlier this morning. The car was found at a QuickTrip in Greer.
Shortly after he stole the Silverado, deputies say Ruiz robbed a person at knife point near Farrs Bridge and Blackberry Valley Road in Greenville.
Deputies spotted Ruiz not long after the armed robbery. A chase ensued.
Ruiz led deputies across the county line into Pickens. Deputies said they lost him for a moment.
Highway Patrol was able to catch up to Ruiz as he continued back into Greenville County.
Deputies said Ruiz wrecked on Marion Road. No injuries were reported and he was taken into custody at the scene.
