ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at a convenience store late Thursday night.
Deputies say the call came in just after 11 p.m. from Eddie's Minute Mart on Abbeville Highway.
According to deputies, the victim stated two males driving a black in color BMW, pointed a 9mm handgun at him and demanded money, according to the incident report.
The complainant stated he gave them $6.00 in response.
The complainant stated the subjects stayed around the gas pumps for a while and then left on Abbeville Hwy, heading towards Abbeville.
The complainant stated the black in color, BMW SUV, had what appeared to be stock wheels, blue in color tinted tag lights and the windows were
heavily tinted.
The complainant stated that the driver was a male, who was around 18 to 24, was wearing a white t-shirt. The passenger was also a male, who was around 18 to 24, was not wearing a shirt and had very short hair.
It is unclear if any arrests have been made.
Stay tuned for updates on this story.
