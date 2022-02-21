GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a group of suspects led law enforcement on a chase following a series of alleged armed robberies on Sunday.
Deputies said the first incident happened at around 6:45 a.m. at a Circle K along Highway 9 in Boiling Springs. The store employee told deputies that the suspects came in and robbed her and the store. Among the items stolen was the employee's phone, which had a tracking application. Deputies said they used this to determine that the suspects had fled to an area in Greer. They then contacted the Greer Police Department and told them to keep an eye out for the car.
Officers from the Greer Police Department said they received information about the situation from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office at around 7:25 a.m. Deputies had stated that they were investigating a robbery in their area. Deputies gave them a description of the suspect's vehicle, and officers soon spotted it at a Hot Spot along Hammett Bridge Road in Greer.
Officers saw one of the suspects getting into the back of the vehicle with what looked like a handgun. According to officers, they tried to stop the car, but the suspects fled the scene. Officers chased the vehicle along Highway 14 but lost sight of it as they approached I-85.
Officers later learned that the Hot Spot had been robbed by two men and a woman just before they arrived. Witnesses told officers that each suspect had a handgun. They added that the suspects left with money, cigarettes, and cigars.
Officers notified other law enforcement agencies about the chase, and Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle on I-85 South. Troopers tried to get the driver to stop, but the suspects continued to flee. According to deputies, this chase continued until the suspects' vehicle wrecked and flipped near the White Horse Road Exit. Troopers were able to take one suspect into custody following the crash. However, the three other people in the car got away. They soon discovered that the suspect's vehicle had recently been reported stolen to the Mauldin Police Department.
The captured was treated at the hospital and taken back to Spartanburg. Deputies tried to get more information from her, but they said she refused to talk to them. They later identified the suspect as 17-year-old Nevaeh Angel Boykin from Greenville. During their investigation, deputies said they tied Boykin to another armed robbery that occurred in Chesnee on January 27.
Boykin was charged with three counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and one count of Possession of a stolen vehicle. They added that she was charged as an adult due to the severity of her charges.
Deputies are still working to find the other suspects involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Nick Federico at (864) 503-4591 or nfederico@spartanburgcounty.org. People can also submit tips anonymously by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or submitting them to www.spartanburgcs.com.
We will update this story as it develops.
