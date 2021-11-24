BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies in Buncombe County say they arrested an armed suspect on Thursday.
According to deputies, Dustin Curry was last seen near I-240/ Charlotte Street at around 9:30 on Wednesday evening.
Deputies were searching for Curry after a pursuit that took place on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.
Curry was found near Furman Avenue in Asheville just after noon, according to deputies.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
