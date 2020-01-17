GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 18-year-old woman is being booked into the Greenville County jail Friday for what deputies say was her role in a shooting incident that left two men dead.
We first reported on January 10, 2020 that 21-year-old Shunqavious Boyette Fisher and 25-year-old Jalen Takis Mayes were both shot and killed the same night within the same area near Piney Mountain Park. On January 17, Greenville County deputies announced their deaths were connected to a deadly incident that unfolded at Piney Mountain Park.
According to GCSO, 18-year-old Halen Brooke Mullinax worked with Mayes to set up Fisher and others with him to get an unspecified piece of property from Fisher. Investigators say Mayes and Mullinax rode in a car together and met the Fisher's group at the park. Once there, GCSO says Mayes exited his car wearing a mask and approached the car Fisher was in. At this point, Mayes drew a gun and held it to Fisher's head. However, it was during this altercation Fisher drew his own gun and shot Mayes. Mayes returned fire, striking Fisher fatally.
Deputies say Mayes was able to get back into the car with Mullinax, who drove him to North Greenville Hospital. However, Mayes was pronounced dead at the hospital. Fisher was driven to the Azalea Place Apartments, but pronounced dead when EMS arrived on scene.
Mullinax has been charged armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. Investigators don't anticipate any other charges as of writing.
She is awaiting a bond hearing and is being booked into the Greenville County Detention Center. We will add her mugshot once it has been made available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE FOLLOWS:
