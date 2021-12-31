SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting on New Year's Eve.
Deputies said around 2 a.m., they went to El Gordo Bar on Asheville Highway for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a man shot to death inside the bar.
We're told the shooting was a result of an argument .
On Friday evening, deputies announced that they arrested Elder Ramirez Escobar for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies say they also charged Tiffany Dawn McAbee of Spartanburg and charged her with accessory to murder after the fact. McAbee is accused of aiding Escobar after the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.
Escobar was located in a hotel room in Shelby North Carolina and was arrested without incident, deputies confirmed.
The victim was identified by the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office as Jose Luis Perez, 32, of Boiling Springs.
