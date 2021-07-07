BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested three individuals on drug trafficking charges.
Deputies say the charges are related to the seizure of 2.35 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine, an AR-15 pistol, and $1,226 in currency.
According to the deputies, Leonel Garcia of Old Youngs Cove Road in Candler has been charged with the following:
- Trafficking In Methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sale or Deliver Cocaine
- Felony Flee to Elude Arrest
- Reckless Driving
- Speeding
- Driving While License Revoked
Garcia has a $180,000 bond and is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility, says deputies.
Deputies say he fled from them in a vehicle after an attempted stop on Tuesday afternoon. They go on to say the pursuit was terminated after the identity of the suspect was determined. Deputies go on to say they located the suspect's vehicle later in the day, and further investigation led to Garcia's arrest by SCET deputies at a residence on Hookers Gap Road.
According to deputies, Darra Leigh Jarvis of Old Youngs Cove Road in Candler has been charged with the following:
- Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Accessory After the Fact
- Resisting a Public Officer
They go on to say Jarvis has an $80,000 bond and is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.
Deputies also say Elijah Ray Clinkscales-King of Weaverville has been charged with the following:
- Trafficking In Methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Accessory After the Fact
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sale or Deliver Cocaine
His bond is set at $150,000 and he is being held at Buncombe County Detention Facility, says deputies.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be added.
