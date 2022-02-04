BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies arrested four people in connection to an apartment shooting that left a five-year-old hurt on Jan. 18.
Dispatch said deputies were called to the Stratford Villa Apartments on Eunice Drive at 11:39 p.m. in regards to a child who was shot. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the child had been shot while in bed.
The child was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
We're told the child, nor the occupants inside the apartment, were the intended targets.
Deputies said after investigating they learned four suspects drove to the apartment complex to retaliate with people not related to the gunshot victim. Once in the apartment's parking lot, at least one suspect opened fire, ultimately striking the child victim. Additionally, two apartment buildings and at least one vehicle were struck.
The Sheriff's Office arrested the following four suspects with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and one count of criminal conspiracy on Feb. 3:
- Narionna Ahshe Young-Dendy, 17
- Jiyana Aneice Irby-Addison, 17
- Jeremiah Raquan Madison, 18
- Frederick Jacques Antonio Ellis, 21
All four are currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.
