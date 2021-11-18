HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Four people were charged for trafficking drugs in Henderson County according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Whitney Brumfield, 33, was arrested during a vehicle stop in the Patty's Chapel Road area of Henderson County, according to officials. Brumfield was charged with the following:
- (2) Trafficking, Opium or Heroin
- PWIMSD Methamphetamine
- Felony Maintaining Vehicle Place Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
We're told Brumfield was granted a $263,500 secured bond.
Deputies said Damon Mobley, 44, Haley Molly Jenkins, 21, and Johnny Xavier Fowler, 21, were all arrested when deputies assisted the NC probations officers with a search of a home on Courtney Lee Lane.
Mobley and Jankins were charged with possession of meth, Fowler was charged with PWIMSD schedule II controlled substance, and all three were charged with trafficking opium or heroin.
Deputies said Mobley was granted a $81,000 secured bond, Jenkins was granted $110,000 and Fowler was granted $108,000 secured.
Sheriff Lowell Griffin said he urges anyone with information regarding suspected drug activity to contact the Sheriff's Office.
