RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office say a breaking and entering suspect, who escaped custody, has been arrested.
Deputies said they were called to the home of a man who recently passed in the Bills Creek area Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies noticed two suspects trespassing and stealing from the home.
We're told the told two suspects, William "Billy" Mitchell Harrill and Doyle Anthony Dezio, were taken into custody but Harrill ran from the scene but was arrested on Friday.
Deputies said they also found cut catalytic converters in the duo's truck.
The Sheriff's Office said the duo is being charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, safe cracking, possession of firearm by felon, and larceny of motor vehicle parts.
