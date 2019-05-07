Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, deputies in McDowell County arrested 44-year-old, Clinton Paul Boylen, of Marion, after they say he stabbed his wife during a dispute.
Deputies say they were called to Samir's on U.S. 221 North in reference to a woman saying she had been stabbed.
When they arrived on scene, the victim told deputies that her husband had become enraged with her while they were at a nearby campground and stabbed her in the left arm.
Deputies took Boylen into custody when they spotted his vehicle traveling on U.S. 221 North.
The victim was taken to Mission Hospital McDowell for treatment of her injuries.
Boylen was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held at the McDowell County Jail.
