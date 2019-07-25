Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the TD Bank along South Main Street in the Homeland Park area was robbed.
According to the sheriff's office, a male subject entered the bank around 9:05 a.m. and demanded money after showing tellers a gun.
Deputies say the suspect exited the bank with an unknown amount of money and fled the scene.
The sheriff's office says that deputies in the area spotted the suspect along Whitehall Road. A traffic stop was conducted along Lost Lake Road where deputies apprehended the suspect, and recovered a gun and the money.
Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time and both Forensic Investigators and Criminal Investigation Detectives are on the scene.
