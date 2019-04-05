GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Friday morning, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested 47-year-old Brian Gem Garrison.
Wednesday the sheriff's office said they had issued a warrant for the former Upstate high school coach after they say he contributed to the delinquency of a minor.
According to deputies, they began an investigation into the former Eastside High tennis coach, following reports he had potentially inappropriate contact with a student.
Garrison is no longer an adjunct tennis coach with the high school. Though the investigation found that while he was there, he supplied tobacco products to the student, as well as a cell phone used to circumvent the parents' discipline.
Greenville County Schools said Garrison's last day of employment was March 18.
Deputies say Garrison was arrested on a warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and has since been released on his own recognizance bond.
