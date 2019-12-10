GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A 32-year-old Greenville man was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office after they say an investigation found he was connected to at least five cases of criminal sexual conduct with minors.
According to a press release, investigators began their case on October 14, 2019 after learning of a possible sexual assault of a minor. Throughout the investigation, officials identified Zachary Smith as a suspect.
Deputies say Smith is the suspect in multiple incidents, and they've since learned he knew each of his victims.
According to reports, the crimes began in September 2014. The latest incident was reported to have ended in May of 2019. The victims range in age from 8 to 13 years old.
Smith has been charged with the following:
- Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st Degree
- Six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor 2nd Degree
- Two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 3rd Degree
He is currently residing at the Greenville County Detention Center, held without bond.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims. They urge anyone who has young children who may have come into contact with Smith to please reach out to their Crimes Against Children Unit at (864) 467-4704 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
