HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said their drug task force arrested three people accused being involved in the trade of heroin and fentanyl in the county.
Deputies said Caled Allison and Patricia Lozano Alvarez facing trafficking and a list of other charges.
Bridgett Walker was also accused of being a co-conspirator of Allison and Alvarez. She faces two conspiracy charges.
