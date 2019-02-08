Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says that on January 23, deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Warrior Creek Church Road when deputies the vehicle refused to stop and fled the area.
According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle stopped in Spartanburg County where the driver fled on foot and was not apprehended at that time.
While searching the vehicle, deputies say the seized several items used in the manufacturing of meth and later were able to identify the driver as Kristopher Damian Burton.
Shortly after the incident, deputies say they also learned that Burton removed his ankle monitoring device shortly after the incident, which he had been required to wear since he was, at the time, out on bond.
On Thursday, February 7, the sheriff's office says deputies went to a residence on Horse Creek Drive in the Honea Path area of Laurens County to apprehend Burton. When they arrived, investigators say they discovered what they believed to be a marijuana plant growing in the residence, along with other drug paraphernalia.
After obtaining a warrant to search the property, investigators located a quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana inside the residence leading them to arrest multiple people.
Kristopher Damian Burton:
- Failure to stop for a blue light
- Driving under suspension
- Manufacturing Meth
Amber Darlene Peake:
- Possession with intent to distribute meth
- Simple Possession of Marijuana
Alyssa Deanna Tims:
- Obstruction of Justice
- Resisting arrest
Amanda Danielle Marler:
- Obstruction of Justice
- Manufacturing Meth
Juvenile Subject:
- Obstruction of Justice
Sheriff Don Reynolds had this to say after the arrests:
“There is no place other than jail for these types of criminals, especially when they are subjecting a young person to such poison. It’s unfortunate to see this juvenile in a place like this with such horrible role models, however we will do everything we can to set this young person on the right path.”
