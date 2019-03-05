SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man who is accused of fleeing troopers and firing shots at them during a chase.
According to deputies, on February 24, a South Carolina state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a car traveling on Highway 9. They said one of the headlights was out.
The driver refused to stop, and a chase ensued.
A second trooper joined the pursuit that had progressed toward North Carolina. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle fired shots at troopers on several occasions during the chase.
Eventually, troopers lost sight of the car as it passed over the state line.
The next day, deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office discovered the suspected vehicle abandoned in a field. At the request of Highway Patrol, the vehicle was brought back to Spartanburg County to be examined.
Investigators were able to find several fingerprints on the vehicle, helping them identify Andrey Denisovich Khorzhevskiey, 20, of Inman as a suspect.
Deputies say they found Khorzhevskiey had an active warrant for receiving stolen goods in reference to an unrelated stolen vehicle. They arrested him Tuesday on that particular warrant.
Khorzhevskiey partially admitted to his involvement in the chase with troopers during an interview with investigators. Though, deputies said he told them a woman passenger had fired the shots.
Deputies say the woman was found to already be incarcerated in North Carolina on an unrelated charge before the pursuit began.
In addition to his original warrant, the Highway Patrol charged Khorzhevskiey with the following:
- Failure to stop
- Driving under suspension third and subsequent
- Operating an uninsured vehicle
- Unlawful operation of an unsafe vehicle
Deputies said these warrants have already been served.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office have their own warrants. They include:
- Two counts of attempted murder
- Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime
Their warrants have yet to be served.
