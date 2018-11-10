RUTHERFORD CO., N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Rutherford County deputies announced Saturday they had arrested a known felon after a lengthy investigation.
Deputies said their Narcotics Division, along with the Rutherford County Special Emergency Response Team and Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant on Friday.
The warrant was for a residence on 1st Street in Forest City, N.C.
Deputies said the warrant came after weeks of investigating a known felon. The investigation was prompted by complaints of Travis Ledford firing weapons on the property.
During the execution of the search warrant, deputies found one .380 caliber Rugar, 173 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, and various other narcotics and paraphernalia.
Ledford was arrested on scene and transported to the Rutherford County Detention Center. He received a $95,000 secured bond.
