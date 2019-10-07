MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County say they have arrested a man who they say was wanted for loitering naked on porches of homes along Burma Road West.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect also attempted to get inside one of the homes.
The naked sightings had been happening since April.
The most recent sighting occurred sometime between 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. The man was caught on camera at two homes.
Deputies asked for the public's help on Oct. 4 to identify the suspect and sais Monday they have arrested 45-year-old Denny Lynn Dover and charged him with attempted first degree burglary.
Deputies said it was Dover's distinctive tattoos that gave him away. The sheriff's office says Dover was identified with the help of the public after distributing a photo of the suspect last week.
Additional charges against Dover are pending.
