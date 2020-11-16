WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman were arrested on multiple charges related to a West Union area burglary investigation on Nov. 13.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle along Cranes Crossing Drive off of Burnt Tanyard Road in West Union. Dispatch notified deputies that the subjects in the vehicle were seen coming out of a residence carrying items.
Deputies said they were able to conduct a traffic stop on Fairview Church Road. The driver, 47-year-old McAlister, gave deputies consent to search her vehicle while 38-year-old James Harold Ramey was located walking along the road.
Based on the evidence that was gathered during the investigation, deputies said it was determined that McAlister and Ramey did not have permission to be at the residence in question. The investigation also revealed that several items were taken out of the residence.
Deputies said both suspects were charged on Friday, Nov. 13 with First Degree Burglary and Grand Larceny. Ramey was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Malicious Injury to Personal Property.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.
More news: Deputies: Traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Seneca man on trafficking in cocaine charge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.