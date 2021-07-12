OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of trafficking cocaine in the early hours of Monday morning, according to a release.
The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Dillon Ford, according to deputies.
The Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a convenience store along S Highway 11 in West Union and found a black SUV at a gas pump with a man hunched over in the driver's seat.
Deputies said that after searching the vehicle, they found narcotics as well as drug paraphernalia.
Ford is now at the Oconee County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.
MORE NEWS: Oconee Co. deputies arrest suspect for attempted murder after shooting on Monday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.