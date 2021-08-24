SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies say they've arrested a man on multiple charges relating to criminal sexual conduct with minors, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Vorn Man Vann, 55, of Spartanburg, was arrested Tuesday on four charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, investigators learned of the actions of Vann after multiple victims disclosed his actions to the Office.
The sheriff's office says that Vann is set to appear before a circuit court judge at a later date which has not been set as of this writing.
