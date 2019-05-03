HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said a man who was caught with methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, and a gun when the Henderson County SWAT and Drug Enforcement Team’s executed a search warrant was arrested.
Deputies said SWAT searched Dustin Yates Harrill’s apartment on Cedar Bluffs Drive in Hendersonville on Thursday.
Harill, 35, was charged with Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II (methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule I (psilocybin mushrooms), Maintaining a Dwelling Place for Controlled Substance, and Possession of Firearm by Felon
Sheriff Lowell Griffin encourages members of the community to report tips on suspected drug activity to (828) 694-2954.
