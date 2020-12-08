Police generic

(WFSB file photo)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said a man was charged for his involvement with a minor.

According to the sheriff's office, Ermenecildo Espinosa was taken into custody on Monday.

Deputies said Espinosa was charged with sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.

This is all the information that we know at this time.

More news: First Britons receive Covid-19 vaccine, a landmark moment in the pandemic

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.