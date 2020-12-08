ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said a man was charged for his involvement with a minor.
According to the sheriff's office, Ermenecildo Espinosa was taken into custody on Monday.
Deputies said Espinosa was charged with sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.
This is all the information that we know at this time.
