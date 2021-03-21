SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that deputies arrested a man on multiple charges including domestic violence and kidnapping.
According to a report from the sheriff's office, deputies responded along Fairforest Rd. near the Acapulco restaurant upon hearing reports of a parental kidnapping and domestic violence involving a pistol.
When a deputy spotted the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, the sheriff's office says that a felony traffic stop was conducted and suspect Jose Pablo Galvez was taken into custody without incident.
Deputies say that the child was in its car seat with no injuries and was safely returned to its mother.
Galves confessed to the incident and was transported to jail, deputies say. SCSO says he is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of pointing and presenting a fireman and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
The sheriff's office says that Galves appeared in front of a magistrate judge and was given a set bond on the weapons charges but the domestic violence and kidnapping charges were deferred to a circuit court judge.
