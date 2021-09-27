WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a man charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, reports were filed by family members of the victims in late August.
Deputies say that it was determined that the suspect inappropriately touched two victims in 2020 and 2021.
OCSO identified the suspect as Bobby Ray Broome Jr., who is charged with six counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Broome has also been charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to deputies. These charges stem from an incident where Broome was accused of obtaining cigarettes for minors, according to the release.
The sheriff's office says that Broome was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Saturday and was given a combined surety bond of $70,000.
Deputies say they are continuing to investigate.
MORE NEWS: Greenwood County deputy fired after DUI charge, sheriff's office says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.