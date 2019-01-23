SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County emergency dispatchers said fire departments responded to reports of fire at a motel Tuesday evening.
Dispatchers confirmed just before 6 p.m. that firefighters were called to Southern Suites on Reidville Road.
Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say when they arrived on scene they observed smoke coming from a room of the motel.
Deputies tell Fox Carolina that Chief Scott Garret with the Westview Fire Department requested a SLED arson investigator after suspecting the fire was intentionally set.
As deputies were about to leave the scene, they tell us an individual approached them stating that a man came up to them and said that he "burned it".
Deputies say the individual pointed out the suspect, identified as Terrence Lamar Dawkins, whom deputies recognized as being previously trespassed from the property.
Dawkins was detained by deputies and according to them, questioned about his involvement in the fire.
According to deputies, Dawkins initially stated that the fire was an accident, before blurting out, "this is what they get".
Dawkins was arrested and issued a citation for trespassing after notice, and having probably cause a warrant was issued for arson in the second degree.
