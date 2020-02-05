Franklin, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Macon County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man following an investigation into inappropriate communications being sent between him and a minor over an extended period of time.
According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Seth Michael Curtis of Franklin, was arrested on Saturday, February 1.
Deputies say the investigation began after a parent contacted the child's school resource officer after finding inappropriate texts on her daughter's phone.
Deputies say the SRO then contacted the special victims unit detectives who immediately launched an investigation into the alleged communications. The investigation eventually led to the arrest of Curtis who deputies say engaged in inappropriate activities with the 13-year-old victim over the last few months.
Curtis has been charged with felony online solicitation of a minor to commit a sex act. He's being held in the Macon County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.
Deputies say the investigation remains open and additional charges are expected.
