MCDOWELL COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies in McDowell County say they have arrested a man wanted for multiple charges and questioning.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Cody Vance was wanted for felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, and felony probation violation.
Deputies say Vance was wanted for questioning in connection with numerous theft and breaking and entering incidents in the Hwy. 70 West/Pleasant Gardens Community between October 15 and 17.
He is also accused of stealing a four-wheeler from a Marion man's home near Hwy. 70 W. on Friday, Oct. 15, says deputies.
