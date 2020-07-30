GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a Gray Court couple was arrested on Wednesday and charged with ill treatment of animals after 17 dogs were seized from the home.
It happened at a home on Highway 101 South. Deputies said Animal Control was checking on reports of multiple dogs roaming around, underweight and living in poor conditions.
When they arrived, deputies said they saw several dogs outside that appeared malnourished with ribs, hips, and spines visible.
They went in the house when they noticed even more dogs inside and said they were met with an overpowering odor of ammonia.
"The floor was covered in feces and overall filth," deputies said, noting that the dogs inside "were discovered to be suffering from flea infestations and varying health conditions"
17 dogs were taken from the property and taken to the animal shelter.
Deputies said Faye and Randy Hill, who live at the home were arrested and each charged with 16 counts of ill treatment of animals.
“We will continue to be the advocate for these abused animals. These conditions will not be tolerated and we will always pursue justice on their behalf," Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a news release.
