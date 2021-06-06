BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it has arrested a suspect accused in the shooting death of a man during an incident near Swain Ave. in Boiling Springs on Sunday morning.
The Spartanburg County coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Kush Jitendra Patel of Inman. Patel was pronounced dead at around 4:13 Sunday morning, according to a release from the coroner.
Deputies arrested James Byrd and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the incident, according to a release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
A forensic autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Monday, according to the coroner.
