Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a motel for a woman who refused to leave her room after her schedule check-out time.
When deputies arrived on scene, they observed a naked female, later identified as Ashley Nicole Hunt, screaming at nearby pedestrians.
Deputies say Hunt appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and was didn't know where she was.
Deputies say after giving Hunt a verbal command to cover herself, she declined and instead picked up an item appearing to be glass, broke it, and took a defensive stance.
Deputies ordered her to drop the item, which she complied, and was placed under arrest.
The manager of the motel says Hunt was not a customer of the motel, but instead someone allowed her into their room to shower, which she then refused to vacate.
Hunt was charged with public disorderly conduct, and indecent exposure.
She is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
