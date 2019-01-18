AHSEBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Randolph County said a man was arrested after he was accused of beating a puppy to death with a shovel.
The killing happened on January 9. Deputies said they began investigating on Jan. 14 when a witness reported it.
After the investigation, deputies said Donald Duran Baker, 49, was arrested and charged with cruelty to an animal.
He is being held in jail on a $25,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.