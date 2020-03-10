NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies say a 15-year-old student has been taken into custody after an investigation found they were connected to a threat to Newberry schools.
The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Newberry High School student resource officers, administrators and law enforcement began following leads promptly after being notified of a threat that was being circulated via social media.
Deputies said the threat, concerning Newberry schools, was shared on social media platforms several times. As a precaution, officials put schools on ALERT mode, which simply heightens state of awareness, but does not hinder regular class schedules.
While officials do not believe the student meant physical harm to anyone, they believe it was meant to create chaos.
The student was eventually detained at the school, and transported to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office to await disposition by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
ALERT mode was lifted for all schools following the arrest.
Sheriff Foster gave praise to all SROs, law enforcement officers and school officials for their quick action.
