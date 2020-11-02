WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a pair of brothers were arrested over the weekend on multiple charges after a pursuit in Oconee County.
According to the sheriff's office, 42-year-old Robert Edward Payne and 40-year-old Rondal David Payne were arrested on Saturday after failing to pull over when a deputy initiated a traffic stop.
The sheriff's office said around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, a deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division saw a motorcycle to be driving in an unsafe and reckless matter. The driver of the motorcycle did not pull over when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop and this led to a pursuit.
Deputies said the pursuit continued from the Westminster area to the Walhalla area and eventually into Picket Post and then into Cheohee Valley in the Tamassee area, where the pursuit came to an end on Knox Creek Road. After a short foot pursuit, Rondal Payne was taken into custody. After Rondal Payne was placed under arrest, a deputy located a quantity of meth on his person. Dispatch also informed the deputy that Rondal Payne was Driving under Suspension. Rondal Payne was transported to the hospital and later to the Detention Center.
Deputies said before the pursuit concluded on Knox Creek Road, a Chevrolet Astro van made attempts to collide with the lead Sheriff’s Office Patrol vehicle in the pursuit. A second deputy, who was following and supporting the lead vehicle in the pursuit, attempted to make contact with the driver of the van but the van drove away. The driver of the van was later located and identified as Robert Payne.
Deputies said Rondal Payne was charged with the following:
- Passing Unlawfully
- Disregarding a Stop Sign
- Driving under Suspension
- Reckless Driving
- Failure to stop for a Blue Light
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- (4) Uutstanding General Session Bench Warrants.
At this time, he remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $20,850 surety bond.
Deputies said Robert Payne was charged with two counts each of Assault and Battery – 1st Degree and Hindering an Officer. At this time, he remains in custody at the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on a combined $36,000 surety bond.
The sheriff's office said the pursuit covered approximately 26.9 miles and lasted approximately 34 minutes.
