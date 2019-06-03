HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a registered sex offender during one of their charity softball games at Jackson Park over the weekend.
According to a press release, 50-year-old Billy Gene Weesner, was taken into custody after deputies realized he was attending their sporting event on Saturday, June 1.
Under state law, sex offenders are not permitted to be at a place where minors frequently congregate - including recreation parks.
Weesner was arrested and charged with one count of sex offender unlawfully on premises. He was out on bond after being arrested in Polk County in April for violating the terms and conditions of his court mandated registry status.
Polk County deputies attending the softball game spotted him.
He is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.
